Sorenson (undisclosed) was on the ice for warmups and is expected to play Friday against the Kings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Sorenson will return after missing just one game while dealing with some sort of nagging injury. The 24-year-old has four points in 24 games this season while averaging 12:06 of ice time.
