Sorensen recorded an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Sorensen helped out on Rudolfs Balcers' goal in the second period as the Sharks' third line combined to open the scoring. The assist was Sorensen's second in his last four games. The Swede is at four points, 22 shots on net and six PIM through 19 contests, mainly in a bottom-six assignment.