Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Surprises with playoff performance
Sorenson only managed five goals on 20 shots, plus two assists, in 32 games during the regular season. However, he managed five points in 10 playoff games.
That playoff performance is notable, but there is a major caveat on his numbers. He had a 44.4 shooting percentage, which is obviously unsustainable. The 26-year-old only has 11 career regular-season points, so his postseason numbers shouldn't get you too excited heading into next year.
