Sorensen scored a goal on his only shot and posted three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sorensen was the only Shark able to beat Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in this contest. Sorensen nearly did it twice, but a potential second goal was overturned for a high stick in the second period. The Swedish winger recorded 30 points in 80 games last season, and could be in line to produce similar numbers from the third line.