Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Three-point night
Sorensen scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Predators.
Sorensen put up three points against the Wild a week earlier, but he was pointless in three games since. Nevertheless, Sorensen now has nine points in 19 games and can be considered a value play in daily settings due to his high upside.
