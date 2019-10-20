Sorensen scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Sorensen tied the game at three goals apiece with his second tally of the year, just 22 seconds after Jeff Skinner had given the Sabres their third lead of the game. Sorensen has two goals in five games this season, a similar pace to the 17 goals in 80 contests he had in 2018-19.