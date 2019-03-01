Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Will play Friday
Sorensen (face) will return to the lineup against San Jose on Friday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Sorensen is expected to slot into the lineup for Evander Kane (undisclosed), who has been ruled out due to injury. The 26-year-old Sorensen tallied 20 points in 62 games this season, setting new career highs in goals (11) and assists (nine). The winger figures to slide back into a bottom-six role once Kane is cleared to play.
