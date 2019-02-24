Sharks' Marcus Sorensen: Won't dress Sunday
Sorensen (face) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Sorensen took a puck to the face during Saturday's loss to the Blue Jackets, and he'll need to take a day off as a result. It's unclear how serious his injury is. Sorensen has 20 points in 62 games, and his absence will allow Lukas Radil to enter the lineup. He'll look to shake this injury before Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.
