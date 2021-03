Ferraro notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Ferraro was serving a minor penalty for holding when Tomas Hertl got the Sharks on the board in the second period. In the third, Ferraro set up Patrick Marleau's goal with the man advantage. The 22-year-old Ferraro has a career-high 12 points with 41 shots on net, 89 hits, 53 blocked shots and 12 PIM in 32 contests. Three of his 11 assists have come on the power play.