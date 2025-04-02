Ferraro notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Ferraro has a helper in back-to-back games and four assists over his last eight outings. The 26-year-old is up to 15 points, 70 shots on net, 142 hits, 119 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-28 rating through 74 contests. Despite his recent play, he's not a great source of offense, though he could help fantasy managers who need a boost in the physical categories.