Ferraro posted an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Ferraro helped out on a Mikael Granlund goal in the third period. The assist was Ferraro's first point through 12 outings in November -- he's also gone minus-13 while racking up 41 blocked shots this month. The 25-year-old defenseman showed some offensive promise early in his career, but he hasn't developed that side of his game much. He's at three assists, 36 shots on net, 64 blocks, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 21 contests in a top-four role this season.