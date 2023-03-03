Ferraro notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

The assist snapped Ferraro's 11-game point drought -- his last contribution on offense was a two-point game Jan. 27. The 24-year-old defenseman has spent much of the season buried down the depth chart, but the Sharks' trading away of Jaycob Megna (Kraken) and Scott Harrington (Devils) has opened up a top-pairing role alongside Erik Karlsson. That could lead to a bit more offense down the stretch if Ferraro can hold onto that place in the lineup. He has nine points, 49 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 85 hits and a minus-19 rating through 52 appearances.