Ferraro (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's clash with Winnipeg, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Ferraro missed the Sharks' previous four contests due to his lower-body injury. The blueliner remains stuck in a 19-game goal drought during which he registered nine assists, 30 shots and 58 blocks. With just six more points, Ferraro can reach the 20-point threshold for the first time in his five-year NHL career.