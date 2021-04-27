Ferraro notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Ferraro had the lone helper on Evander Kane's empty-net tally in the third period. The 22-year-old Ferraro is up to 15 points, 56 shots on goal, 141 hits and 77 blocked shots through 48 appearances. He plays in a top-four role, but a relatively limited output offensively narrows his fantasy value to deeper formats.