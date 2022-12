Ferraro (undisclosed) has been upgraded to day-to-day by coach David Quinn, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Ferraro was considered week-to-week as recently as Tuesday, but he felt good after practice Friday, changing his status. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 25 and can come off at any time. He has a goal and five points in 23 games with 27 hits and 47 blocked shots.