Ferraro posted an assist, a game-high eight blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Ferraro was pretty steady in his own end, and he even picked up an assist on Timo Meier's third-period goal. The 22-year-old Ferraro has taken on more responsibility in his second NHL campaign. He's up to 17 points, 148 hits, 90 blocked shots, 56 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 52 contests as a top-four defenseman this season.