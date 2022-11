Ferraro scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Ferraro's first goal of the year gave the Sharks some extra insurance. While he's played a massive role in all situations throughout the season, Ferraro's still more of a defense-first blueliner. The 24-year-old has collected five points (one on the power play), 21 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-10 rating through 18 contests.