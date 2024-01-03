Ferraro notched two assists, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Ferraro avoided an injury scare after leaving Sunday's game in Colorado after just 4:09 of ice time. He's earned six assists over his last six contests and continues to function as the Sharks' top defenseman. For the season, the 25-year-old has one goal, 10 helpers, 63 shots on net, 105 blocks, 40 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 38 appearances. He's matched his point production from 72 contests last year, and Ferraro could be on his way to a career year.