Ferraro notched three assists and four blocked shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Ferraro has four helpers over his last two games, though it's likely just a short-term uptick on offense. The 25-year-old blueliner's career high in points in a season is 17, though he could challenge that mark in 2023-24. He's already at nine points through 34 contests while adding 58 shots on net, 37 hits, 96 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating. Ferraro should continue to see top-four usage as a solid defensive presence.