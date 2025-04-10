Ferraro (lower body) will miss San Jose's final four games of the regular season, Max Miller of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Ferraro sustained the injury during Wednesday's 8-7 overtime loss to Minnesota. He'll finish the 2024-25 campaign with five goals, 17 points, 53 PIM, 150 hits and 125 blocks in 78 appearances. The Sharks are now down to five healthy defensemen unless Vincent Desharnais (upper body) or Jan Rutta (lower body) can return for Friday's clash against Edmonton. If neither blueliner is available, then San Jose will need to recall a defenseman from the minors.