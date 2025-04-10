Ferraro (undisclosed) is doubtful to return to Wednesday's game versus the Wild, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ferraro blocked a shot late in the second period at close range, and it doesn't look like he'll be able to shake it off quickly. The 26-year-old defenseman should be considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Oilers. The Sharks' defense is dealing with multiple injuries and may need to recall Jimmy Schuldt if both of Vincent Desharnais (upper body) or Jan Rutta (lower body) remain out for Friday's contest.