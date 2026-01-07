Ferraro scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both of Ferraro's points came on empty-netters, as he scored one from the full length of the rink before helping out on Macklin Celebrini's tally. With four points over the last five games, Ferraro has been a little more involved than usual on offense, though it's unlikely to last. The defenseman is at three goals, 11 points, 49 shots on net, 77 hits, 83 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances, giving him a chance to push for just the second 20-point campaign of his career.