Ferraro notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Ferraro had an assist on Kevin Labanc's goal in the third period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Ferraro. The Ontario-born defenseman has seven assists, 61 hits, 38 blocked shots, 32 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating in 24 contests while mainly playing on the Sharks' top pairing.