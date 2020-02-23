Play

Ferraro mustered a secondary assist Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Ferraro snapped a 20-game point drought with the apple on a Joe Thornton tally. The rookie defenseman is lauded for his physicality -- hence 102 hits and 45 blocked shots through 55 games -- though he's not seeing enough ice time in a third-pairing role to warrant fantasy consideration.

More News
Our Latest Stories