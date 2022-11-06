Ferraro (face) will see a doctor after leaving Saturday's game versus the Ducks in the third period, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Ferraro was seen with a bandage on his face after the contest. He was hit with a puck and left the ice late in the third period, and he didn't play during overtime. The defenseman has just three assists through 14 games, but he's added 11 hits, 24 blocked shots, 16 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating while playing top-four minutes as a key part of the Sharks' defense. More information on his status should be available prior to Thursday's game in St. Louis.