Ferraro notched an assist, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Ferraro helped out on Kevin Labanc's first-period tally. Beyond that, it was another productive outing across the stat sheet for Ferraro. The 22-year-old blueliner has 14 points, 112 hits, 65 blocked shots, 49 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 39 appearances this year. With fairly stable non-scoring production and a top-four role, he's worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.