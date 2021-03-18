Ferraro scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, doled out four hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ferraro was involved in many aspects of the rivalry matchup. His biggest moment was a wraparound goal on a rebound from John Leonard's shot off the post in the second period. Ferraro also assisted on Kevin Labanc's tally. The 22-year-old Ferraro is up to 10 points, 39 shots on net, 70 hits and 44 blocked shots through 27 outings. The second-year blueliner could carry some value in deeper formats for his well-rounded game, although his scoring potential is reduced by a lack of power-play work.