Sharks' Mario Ferraro: First career two-point game
Ferraro scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.
Ferraro opened the scoring at 9:15 of the first period, and later set up fellow rookie Joel Kellman in the second. The 21-year-old blueliner had three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in the contest. Ferraro's at seven points, 32 shots on goal and 66 hits in 34 appearances this season while mostly seeing time on the third pairing.
