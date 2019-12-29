Play

Ferraro scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Ferraro opened the scoring at 9:15 of the first period, and later set up fellow rookie Joel Kellman in the second. The 21-year-old blueliner had three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in the contest. Ferraro's at seven points, 32 shots on goal and 66 hits in 34 appearances this season while mostly seeing time on the third pairing.

More News
Our Latest Stories