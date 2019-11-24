Sharks' Mario Ferraro: First helper since injury return
Ferraro notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.
Ferraro set up Marcus Sorensen for the first goal of the game at 6:38 of the second period. After missing three games with an undisclosed injury, Ferraro has one assist, 11 hits and two PIM in four contests. For the year, the 21-year-old defenseman has three helpers and 40 hits in 21 games.
