Ferraro (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Nashville on Saturday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Ferraro left the Sharks' last game, back on Nov. 7, after taking a high hit from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. If Ferraro can't go, look for Tim Heed to take his place on San Jose's blue line. The 21-year-old defenseman has a pair of assists in 17 games this season.