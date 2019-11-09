Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Game-time decision
Ferraro (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Nashville on Saturday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
Ferraro left the Sharks' last game, back on Nov. 7, after taking a high hit from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. If Ferraro can't go, look for Tim Heed to take his place on San Jose's blue line. The 21-year-old defenseman has a pair of assists in 17 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.