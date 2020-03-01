Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Garners pair of assists
Ferraro notched a pair of assists, three blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Ferraro was a stabilizing factor on the back end for the Sharks on Saturday. The 21-year-old defenseman now has 11 points, 59 shots, 112 hits and a minus-13 rating in 59 contests. A second-round pick from 2017, Ferraro has been thrust into an important role in his rookie year -- he's skated over 20 minutes in four out of seven games since Erik Karlsson (thumb) was ruled out for the rest of the season.
