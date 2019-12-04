Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Gathers assist in loss
Ferraro recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Ferraro provided the secondary helper on Melker Karlsson's first-period goal. Ferraro is up to five assists, 51 hits and 12 PIM in 26 contests this season. Three of his apples have come in the last six games, but it's probably not enough to move the needle from a fantasy perspective.
