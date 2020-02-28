Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Gets back in goal column
Ferraro scored a goal on three shots, dished four hits and added three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
The rookie defenseman's second-period tally sparked the Sharks' comeback. Ferraro now has nine points, 111 hits, 57 shots and 53 blocks through 58 contests. While his non-scoring numbers are solid, a lack of offense will keep Ferraro off the fantasy radar in most formats.
