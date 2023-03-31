Ferraro scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Ferraro had just three points in March, getting on the scoresheet in the first and last games of the month with no points over the 12 contests in between. The 24-year-old defenseman was a noticeable presence Thursday, scoring the opening goal and setting up the Sharks' second tally. Ferraro is up to 11 points, 61 shots on net, 121 hits, 131 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating through a career-high 65 outings.