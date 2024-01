Ferraro will play Tuesday against Detroit after getting a positive result from an MRI on his ribs, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Ferraro, who was injured early in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Colorado, is slated to play on the top pairing in Tuesday's contest. He has one goal, eight assists, 61 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and 40 hits over 37 outings this season.