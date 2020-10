According to general manager Doug Wilson, Ferraro (lower body) is now 100 percent healthy, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Ferraro was dealing with a lower-body injury towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but he's now fully recovered and will be good to go for next season's training camp. The 22-year-old blueliner only picked up 11 points in 61 games last campaign and won't be a viable fantasy option in 2020-21.