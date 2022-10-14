Ferraro (upper body) will play Friday against Carolina, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Ferraro suffered a minor upper-body injury during Wednesday's practice, which initially put his availability for Friday's game into doubt. Ferraro plays big minutes for the Sharks and is a strong candidate to record around 150 blocks and 150 hits this season if he can stay healthy. He does have two assists in two games this season as well, but traditionally he hasn't been a significant producer offensively and that's not expected to change in a big way in 2022-23.