Ferraro recorded an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Ferraro has bounced back from a five-game point drought with helpers in each of the last two contests. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to eight assists, 33 shots on net, 65 hits and 38 blocked shots through 25 appearances. He typically skates alongside Brent Burns on the top pairing, although Ferraro is more of a defensive player.