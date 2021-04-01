Ferraro produced a power-play assist, seven hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Ferraro had the secondary helper on Ryan Donato's goal in the second period. Beyond that, Ferraro played his usual physical style. The 22-year-old has 13 points, 102 hits, 57 blocks and 45 shots on goal through 35 contests. The scoring numbers don't pop off the page, but Ferraro's physicality could give him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.