Ferraro registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Ferraro set up John Leonard for the Sharks' first goal of the game. With Erik Karlsson (lower body) and Radim Simek (upper body) both out, Ferraro should see significant usage. The 22-year-old blueliner has five assists, 25 shots on net, 35 hits and 22 blocked shots in 14 outings.