Ferraro (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against the Red Wings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After missing the last three games with a mystery injury, Ferraro's slated to make his return in Dalton Prout's place. Ferraro will work on the bottom pairing where he has just two points and a minus-6 rating over 17 contests.

