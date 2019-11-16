Sharks' Mario Ferraro: In line to return Saturday
Ferraro (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday against the Red Wings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After missing the last three games with a mystery injury, Ferraro's slated to make his return in Dalton Prout's place. Ferraro will work on the bottom pairing where he has just two points and a minus-6 rating over 17 contests.
