Ferraro agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with San Jose on Monday.

Ferraro figures to report directly to the Sharks after the club's minor-league affiliate was bounced from the Calder Cup Playoffs. The blueliner is won't see action in a game, but at least will have a chance to be around the team and skate with the other Black Aces. Drafted by San Jose with the 49th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old notched 37 points in 80 career collegiate contests with UMass - Amherst. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, Ferraro figures to spend a year or two developing in the minors before getting a crack at the 23-man roster.