Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Inks entry-level deal
Ferraro agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with San Jose on Monday.
Ferraro figures to report directly to the Sharks after the club's minor-league affiliate was bounced from the Calder Cup Playoffs. The blueliner is won't see action in a game, but at least will have a chance to be around the team and skate with the other Black Aces. Drafted by San Jose with the 49th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old notched 37 points in 80 career collegiate contests with UMass - Amherst. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, Ferraro figures to spend a year or two developing in the minors before getting a crack at the 23-man roster.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...