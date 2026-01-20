Ferraro scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Ferraro has four goals this season, three of them coming over the last 10 games. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to a total of 12 points, 57 shots on net, 93 blocks, 84 hits and a minus-3 rating over 48 appearances. His career high of 21 points from the 2023-24 campaign is within reach. Ferraro has appeal in deeper fantasy formats thanks to his steady physical play.