Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Minimal impact in return
Ferraro (upper body) recorded two hits and two blocked shots in 14:50 during Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Ferraro missed three games with the injury. He remains at five assists with 66 hits and 25 blocked shots in 33 appearances in 2019-20. Expect the rookie to remain in a third-pairing role when healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.