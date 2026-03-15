Ferraro scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Ferraro gave the Sharks a lead at 11:56 of the second period. It was his first goal since Jan. 19 versus the Panthers, though the defenseman has four points over nine outings since the Olympic break. For the season, the 27-year-old is at five goals, 16 points, 74 shots on net, 108 hits, 119 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 64 appearances.