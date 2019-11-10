Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Not playing Saturday
Ferraro (undisclosed) did not take the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he will not play Saturday versus the Predators, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Ferraro left Thursday's game against the Wild and will end up missing at least one game to recover. Either Tim Heed or Dalton Prout (upper body) will slot into the lineup. Ferraro's next chance to return will be Tuesday versus the Oilers.
