Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Notches first career assist
Ferraro provided an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Ferraro's first career assist came on a third-period goal by Barclay Goodrow. The blueliner wasn't expected to see much action for the Sharks this year, but injuries to Dalton Prout (upper body) and Jacob Middleton (undisclosed) could keep the 21-year-old Ferraro in the lineup for an extended time.
