Ferraro (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Thursday against Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ferraro will miss a third straight game Thursday, but he's still considered "close" to returning, so he could be back in action as soon as Saturday against Detroit. The 21-year-old defenseman has picked up two assists while posting a minus-6 rating in 17 contests this campaign.

