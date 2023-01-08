Ferraro scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Head coach David Quinn described Ferraro as "sicker than a dog" in Saturday's game, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Nonetheless, Ferraro snapped a 12-game point drought despite playing a season-low 14:38 of ice time. Considering the defenseman played through the illness, it's safe to assume he'll be fine for Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes. He has two goals, four helpers, 31 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 46 hits and a minus-20 rating through 31 contests, so most fantasy managers won't notice if he ends up missing a game.