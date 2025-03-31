Ferraro logged an assist, four blocked shots, two hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Kings.

Aside from setting up Cameron Lund's second NHL goal, this was a mostly forgettable outing for Ferraro. The 26-year-old defenseman managed three assists, a minus-6 rating, 16 hits and 29 blocks over 13 games in March. He'll continue to struggle in plus-minus rating because he plays heavy minutes for one of the worst teams in the league. Ferraro rarely offsets it with offense -- he has 14 points, 70 shots on net, 142 hits, 117 blocks, 53 PIM and a minus-29 rating across 73 outings this season.